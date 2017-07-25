Two dead in Kolkata building collapse, several feared trapped

Kolkata building collapse: Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Kolkata building collapse: Two fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

At least two people were killed when a building collapsed in central Kolkata’s Bowbazaar area on Tuesday, ANI reported. A portion of an almost century-old building at 10 Mirror Street, Central Taltala collapsed here this afternoon and a few people are also feared trapped, said a senior police official.

Locals managed to reach the site of collapse around 12:45 pm, said the police official. A large fire department team along with the Disaster Management units and local police have been deployed for the search and rescue operation.



