Kolkata building collapse: One dead, two injured in Burrabazar

The victim has been identified as 90-year-old Taraprasanna Saha. His wife Sobharani Saha (70) and daughter Beauty Saha (52) have been seriously injured The victim has been identified as 90-year-old Taraprasanna Saha. His wife Sobharani Saha (70) and daughter Beauty Saha (52) have been seriously injured

One person was killed and two others were seriously injured when a dilapidated building collapsed in North Kolkata’s congested Burrabazar area. The incident took place at 16 Shibtala Street on at 11 am on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 90-year-old Taraprasanna Saha. His wife Sobharani Saha (70) and daughter Beauty Saha (52) have been seriously injured. The Saha family has been living at the ground floor of the four-storey building as tenants.

Locals said that the upper floors of the building collapsed and fell on the side where Saha family have been living. Locals recovered the members of the family and rushed them to Shree Vishudhanand Saraswati Marwari Hospital. Later all three members of the family were shifted to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. 90-year-old Taraprasanna Saha was declared brought dead at the hospital while his wife and daughter are undergoing treatment. Condition of both the injured are said to be critical. Two other persons were also trapped who were recovered by locals. They were not seriously injured.

An officer of Posta Police Station said, “The building collapsed at 16 Shibtala Street today. One person has died while two others have been injured. They are now being treated at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.”

Local police and members of disaster management group reached the spot to assess the situation. Engineers from Kolkata Municipal Corporation also used to the spot to examine the extent of the damage. Speaking to The Indian Express, local Trinamool Congress Smita Bakshi said that Saha family were the only tenant living in the building. “The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had declared the building as dangerous and asked all its residents to vacate it. It was not safe to reside in that building and only one family was forcefully living there. Sadly the upper portion of the building collapsed today and fell on their side, killing one person. After getting the news, I went to the site to monitor the situation. The situation is under control now,” Bakshi told the newspaper.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App