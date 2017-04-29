Kolkata-based model Sonika Chauhan killed in car mishap; actor Vikram Chatterjee injured

Model Sonika Chauhan (Source: ANI) Model Sonika Chauhan (Source: ANI)

Sonika Chauhan, a popular model and TV prime time host, was killed while actor Vikram Chatterjee was grievously injured when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident in south Kolkata on Saturday morning. According to police, Sonika was declared dead while Vikram was admitted to the hospital after locals brought them out from the mangled car.

Reflecting on Vikram’s health condition, a hospital doctor said the actor was stable now and had been shifted to general bed from ICU after CT scan. He had sustained injuries on head, leg and other parts of body, the doctor added.

Police said the SUV mounted the pavement while trying to avoid an oncoming car from a nearby lane. The car partially tilted on one side early in the morning near Rashbehari Avenue crossing, they added.

From the scene of the accident. (Source: ANI) From the scene of the accident. (Source: ANI)

Sonika was a popular face in city and Mumbai modelling circuits. She had also been hosting a prime time show on a national channel.

Vikram is known for starring in films such as ‘Elar Char Adhyay’ and ‘Ami Ar Amar Girlfriends’. His last movie was Khoj (The Lost).

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd