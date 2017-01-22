Arrest warrant against Bengal BJP leader

A kolkata Court on Friday issued an arrest warrant against BJP leader and industrialist Sishir Bajoria for “unauthorised construction” at a Hare Street residence that he owns. The warrant was issued under Section 401(A) of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, which pertains to illegal construction. Sources in BJP indicated that the state unit was likely to take legal recourse.

Kolkata Police had earlier arrested BJP’s bengal unit vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar for alleged fraud and cheating.

The warrant, filed in an ongoing case between Bajoria and the West Bengal government, is on the basis of a case filed by Kolkata Municipal Corporation on December 3 last year. The warrant says that Bajoria is accused of “unauthorised construction at the 2nd Floor of ‘Mullick House’, 7 Hare Street” and stands “charged with offence…under section 401(A) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act”.

Bajoria alleged “misuse of power” by the TMC government and claimed police had “illegally” conducted a search at his residence.