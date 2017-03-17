Apollo negligence case: Govt offers job to wife of deceased

Rubi Roy shows her offer letter in Kolkata. Express photo Rubi Roy shows her offer letter in Kolkata. Express photo

THE STATE Thursday offered a job to wife of Sanjoy Roy, who had died, allegedly due to medical negligence, last month.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the offer letter to Ruby Roy at her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata. Later, she accompanied Ruby to Nabanna. Officials said Ruby was offered the post of trainee assistant manager in the state tourism department.

Ruby said: “It was kind of her (Mamata) to offer me a job. She extended all possible help … She told me to stand on my own feet and be independent so that I could look after my family. She also assured me that the investigation will continue and whoever is found responsible will face action.”

Sanjoy, who had been admitted for over a week at Apollo Gleneagles Hospital, had suffered multiple injuries in an accident. His treatment costs had reached Rs 8 lakh, following which, his family decided to shift him to SSKM Hospital. But Apollo allegedly refused on the ground that his bills were not settled. By the time the family managed to shift Sanjoy to SSKM, it was too late.

After Sanjoy’s death, Ruby lodged an FIR against Apollo alleging negligence and extortion. The state also formed a committee to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, police Thursday visited Apollo to reportedly to verify documents available with them. On Wednesday, police had questioned its chief operating officer, Joy Basu. This was a day after Apollo CEO Rana Dasgupta and his predecessor Rupali Basu, were questioned.

