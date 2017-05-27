Kolkata: Another ‘fake’ doctor arrested

CID officials on Friday arrested another ‘fake doctor’ in connection with the racket, this time in Kolkata. “We have arrested Naren Pandey, who is a fake doctor and is also associated with Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata. We are yet to verify details,” an official told The Indian Express. Agency sources said Pandey was in possession of a “fake” MBBS degree and owned a diagnostic centre at Dr Suresh Sarkar Road in Moulali.

“Very sorry to learn this. He has been associated with our hospital for good long years. We are probing. If allegations are found to be genuine, we will disassociate him from the hospital,” Pradip Random, CEO, Bell Vue Clinic, told The Indian Express. The total number of “fake doctors” arrested in the case is now four.

