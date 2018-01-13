Kolkata: After clash, Calcutta HC reschedules BJYM rally

The state government appealed Thursday, citing lack of policemen owing to the Gangasagar Mela. However, the court directed that the rally be taken out under supervision of a court-appointed special officer. The state government appealed Thursday, citing lack of policemen owing to the Gangasagar Mela. However, the court directed that the rally be taken out under supervision of a court-appointed special officer.

WITH BJP and Trinamool Congress workers clashing in Kolkata on Friday, a day after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s (BJYM) motorcycle rally reached the city, the Calcutta High Court directed that the rally be stopped and rescheduled from January 15. It will now culminate at Cooch Behar on January 20 — two days behind schedule. The order came after state BJP moved high court on Friday, hours after several people were injured in clashes at two places in Kolkata, including the state BJP office.

Counsel Brajesh Jha, who moved court on behalf of the BJP, said: “The court has asked the BJP to postpone the bike rally for next three days and start again from January 15. The government tried to either postpone the rally or deny us permission to take it out. But the honourable court has not denied us permission and instead asked us to organise the rally from January 15 to 20. It also asked the state government to make adequate security arrangements for the rally. We have to keep a special observer and a judicial magistrate updated about the route.”

With the state government cancelling nod for the rally, BJP had initially moved the court on Wednesday. The state government appealed Thursday, citing lack of policemen owing to the Gangasagar Mela. However, the court directed that the rally be taken out under supervision of a court-appointed special officer.

