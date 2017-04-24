Kolkata: 58-year-old found dead at home, police say brain stroke

A government employee working at the Writers Buildings was on Sunday found dead at his residence in Kolkata’s Rabindra Nagar area.

The deceased, 58-year-old Subodh Acharjee, was alone at home at the time of the incident.

While a case of suicide has been registered at the Parnasree police station, Behala DC Meraj Khalid said the postmortem examination report has stated that Acharjee had suffered a brain stroke.

Police said they received a call at 8 am from Acharjee’s neighbours complaining of a stench from his home.

Acharjee’s wife Krishna had left for her parents’ home in Ghola Sodepur last Tuesday along with their son.

On arriving at 2/63 Rabindra Nagar, the police found that all the entrances to the single-storey house had been locked from the inside.

With the help of neighbours, the police broke open the entrance. On entering the home, they found Acharjee lying face down in the dining room. His body had already started decomposing. The door of the refrigerator was open and all the lights in the house were lit, said police.

