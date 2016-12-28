Kolkata: 22-yr-old rape victim found hanging in her room

The victim was allegedly raped by two youths from her neighbourhood on October 14 while returning home from a Durga idol immersion ceremony. (Representational image) The victim was allegedly raped by two youths from her neighbourhood on October 14 while returning home from a Durga idol immersion ceremony. (Representational image)

A 22-year-old rape victim from South 24 Parganas district’s Bishnupur was reported to have committed suicide after being allegedly threatened and blackmailed by the accused to withdraw the case against them. The victim was found hanging in her room by her mother on Monday. Later, a fresh complaint was filed for abetment of suicide under Section 306 /34 of IPC.

While the police didn’t recover any suicide note, the family claimed that the victim was not able to tackle the social pressure and the way her family was being threatened.

Watch What Else Is making News

“The family lodged a complaint and we have immediately initiated the case under section 306/34 of IPC,” said Additional SP (West) South 24 Parganas, Chandra Shekhar Bardhan.

The victim was allegedly raped by two youths from her neighbourhood on October 14 while returning home from a Durga idol immersion ceremony.

Subsequently, her family lodged an FIR on October 16 and police then arrested both accused, Sudhendu Pal and Kartik Jana.

On November 30, police filed a chargesheet in the case. Earlier this month, Subhendu Pal managed to get bail.

After his release, Pal allegedly started putting pressure on the family to withdraw the complaint.

The victim’s family said that she could not withstand the pressure and therefore chose to end her life. The girl was allegedly also being hounded by relatives of the perpetrators.

The family now plans to approach Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for justice.