Kolkata: 19-year-old ‘kills self’ after friend uploads pics

A 19-YEAR-OLD girl allegedly committed suicide late Monday at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district after her former boyfriend reportedly uploaded her private photographs on social media websites.

Sources in the police said the girl was in a relationship with Pradip Roy from the neighbourhood. “But she later decided to go with the boy which her parents had chosen for her. The boy could not accept this and used to threaten her… The girl was found dead outside her house. Prima facie she had consumed poison,” said a police officer.

Watch What Else Is making News

“The family has claimed that Roy was blackmailing her. Scared of being humiliated in public, she allegedly committed suicide. The family has also said that the accused had posted the girl’s private photographs on the social media on Sunday. She came to know about it from a friend and was depressed,” he added.

“The body has been sent for postmortem examination. It is too early to establish anything. We have registered a case,” said the officer. Roy, a labourer, is absconding, said police.