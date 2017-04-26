Kolkata: 14 ‘takshaks’ worth Rs 3 crore seized, 1 held

Fourteen lizard-like creatures — locally known as ‘ takshak’ — worth Rs 3 crore were seized from a house at Balti Bazar under Swarup Nagar police station area in North-24 Parganas on Tuesday.

One person was also arrested in this connection.

The seizure was made during a raid conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“Acting on a tip off, the raid was conducted and our team recovered 14 Teko Jeko or takshak, whose price goes upto Rs 3 crore. One person has been arrested,” said DIG (CID-Operations) Nishat Pervez.

The accused has been identified as Rabiul Gazi (35). Officials are trying to dig out more details about the accused to unearth a bigger racket working behind it, sources said.

A team from the state wildlife team assisted the CID in the raid. The seized takshaks will be handed over to the forest department, sources said.

