Kolkata: 100 Left workers, 69 cops injured in clashes

OVER 100 Left Front workers and 69 policemen were injured as both clashed at various places in Kolkata and Howrah during a ‘March to Nabanna’ programme on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not present at Nabanna, the secretariat, as she was in Birbhum district for an administrative meeting. The ‘March to Nabanna’ call was given by the All India Kishan Sabha, CPM’s peasant’s wing. The farmer’s wings of other Left parties, along with CPM and other Left constituents, had joined the protest. According to PTI, police said Left workers were asked not to proceed towards Nabanna.

The day started with Left workers taking out rallies from Rani Rashmoni Avenue, PTS crossing, Hastings near Kidderpore in Kolkata and from Santragachi and Howrah Rail Museum in Howrah district. To stop these workers from reaching Nabanna, police had come up with a three-tier security arrangement. As the workers broke the first two barricades and tried to break the third one, some pelted stones at the policemen, who threw them back at the agitators. With the help of sticks, Left workers soon broke the third barricade. The police retaliated by firing tear gas shells and resorting to lathicharge on workers, including women.

Senior CPM leader Kanti Ganguly, who sustained injuries at PTS crossing, said: “Police beat me with sticks. I am in severe pain now.” Most of the injured Left workers were taken to SSKM Hospital and Calcutta Medical College and Hospital for treatment. While a number of them required stitches, a few also underwent surgeries, said officials.

As many as 13 mediapersons covering the incident were also beaten up and had to be hospitalised. Many accused Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Aparajita Rai for leading the attack on the mediapersons. The Kolkata Press Club said mediapersons will take out a rally on Tuesday to mark their protest. Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar said: “About 180 Left workers were arrested. A probe is on.” Condemning the attack on mediapersons, he said: “We will definitely take action against them (policemen) after identifying them.”

The Left, meanwhile, claimed that over 500 of its workers were arrested and around 250 sustained injuries. Later, PTI reported that the CPM Politburo has claimed that over 900 protesters were “grievously” injured in the attack. More than 100 of the wounded are in “critical” condition, it added. CPM has given a call to observe ‘Protest Day’ across the state on Tuesday. Demanding an apology from the Mamata government, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Protests will continue but first, the state government must apologise for today’s incident and order a probe to identify the policemen, who lathicharged women workers. The rule does not allow a male policemen to beat up women.”

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee described the incident as Left’s desperate attempt to prove its existence in Bengal politics. “They (police) showed patience. But if they are attacked, they have the right to self-defence,” he said.

