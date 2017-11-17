Kolhapur: 90-year-old woman found charred, police suspect suicide

A 90-year-old woman was found charred to death in her house in Kagal taluka of Kolhapur district on Tuesday morning. Initial investigation suggested that the woman, who had been living alone for years, killed herself, said police.

Kolhapur District Police identified the deceased as Kallavva Dadu Kamble, who allegedly set herself on fire on the intervening night of November 13 and 14 in Bamani village of Kagal taluka. While Kamble lived alone, her son Vitthal works as a bus conductor and lives nearby, said the police.

Inspector Audumbar Patil, in-charge of Kagal police station, said, “On the evening of November 13, Kamble’s grand-daughter brought her food… the next morning, some neighbours noticed that she had not opened her door and was not doing her usual chores. After some time, her granddaughter came to the house with some milk. They knocked on the door and called her… when they received no response, they informed her son.”

“When they broke open the door, they found traces of a burnt body… they also found half-burnt pieces of wood and dung cakes… a case of sudden death… has been registered. We have sent samples for forensic analysis. At this juncture, we have found nothing that points to foul play, but we will probe all possible angles,” he added.

On the reason behind the woman’s “suicide”, Patil said, “We believe she committed suicide as she was fed up with her life.”

