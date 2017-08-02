Kokrajhar minority leader’s murder: 2 held; don’t rule out extremists’ hand, says DGP

A 12-hour bandh called by the ABMSU meanwhile crippled life in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. (Representational image) A 12-hour bandh called by the ABMSU meanwhile crippled life in Kokrajhar on Wednesday. (Representational image)

One day after Lafikul Islam Ahmed, president of the All BTC Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) president was gunned down in broad daylight by some unidentified assailants in Kokrajhar in western Assam, the police on Wednesday arrested two persons and detained two more in connection with the gruesome murder. A 12-hour bandh called by the ABMSU meanwhile crippled life in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the situation in Kokrajhar – which has a history of violent clashes between indigenous tribals and Muslims of migrant origin – continued to remain tense for the second consecutive day with Assam DGP Mukesh Sahay camping there at the direction of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The situation is tense, but definitely under control. The family has accepted the body and his last rites are being performed in the evening. We have arrested two persons and detained two others in connection with the murder. We are also examining the incident from all possible angles,” DGP Sahay told The Indian Express from Kokrajhar over the telephone. One of the two arrested is one Antaz Ahmed, who is allegedly involved in various petty crimes including cattle smuggling in western Assam.

DGP Sahay said the police were looking into various possibilities. “We are looking at all angles including business and political rivalry, conflict of interest, and any possible political conspiracy to trigger off a communal or ethnic situation. At this stage we also do not rule out the involvement of extremist elements,” he said.

Lafikul Islam Ahmed, an influential leader of the minority Muslim community in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) area that covers four districts, was shot from point blank range inside a hardware store at Titaguri, about three km north of Kokrajhar town on Tuesday afternoon by some unidentified gunmen. The incident took place while he had apparently gone to the hardware store to purchase some floor tiles for his house which was under renovation.

Ahmed’s family members initially refused to accept his body when the Kokrajhar police and district administration took his to his home at Salakati, about 13 km from Kokrajhar late Tuesday night. The family as well as leaders of the ABMSU wanted a CBI inquiry announced before the body was handed over. They however accepted it on Wednesday afternoon Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chairman Hagrama Mohilary promised to ask chief minister Sonowal to announce a CBI inquiry into it.

In Guwahati, veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi too demanded a CBI inquiry into the ABMSU leader’s murder. “The state government knew the ABMSU leader had a threat to his life. Why wasn’t he provided with adequate security? There should be a CBI inquiry to find out the truth and identify the culprits,” Gogoi said.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, whose Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) is an ally of the BJP on other hand suspected a political conspiracy behind Ahmed’s murder. “I suspect a political conspiracy to disturb peace and tarnish the image of our party. There is also possibility of some quarters trying to create tension between the Bodos and Muslims,” he said in Kokrajhar.

