Kohinoor is disputed property, its ownership debatable: UK MP

The first turbaned Sikh MP in the UK, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, on Thursday said that “Kohinoor diamond is a disputed property between India and UK and its ownership is a question of debate”. Speaking to reporters in Ludhiana, Dhesi commenting on the precious diamond which currently lies at the Tower of London as the part of Crown Jewels, said, “Kohinoor is a very complex and debatable topic. I cannot comment if the diamond should come back to India or not, because it is a matter of debate. As per legal experts, it is a disputed property between India and UK. The debate has been going on for decades now.”

About the dimond’s ownership, he said: “I cannot say that if it is India or UK which owns the diamond. No individual can pronounce any decision on its ownership as it is a part of history which is being revisited and studied. It is a topic too complex and vast.”

Talking about his meetings with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Dhesi said that he has emphasised on strengthening India-UK trade ties in wake of ‘Brexit’.

Also, he requested Union Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju to start direct flights between Amritsar and UK to benefit trade and tourism. “I met all of them and requested that both central and Delhi government should push India-UK trade ties now as Brexit is being implemented. We need support of Indian central government as well as Delhi government. Then we need direct flights between UK and Amritsar. Direct flights to Amritsar also mean easy access to Sri Harmandar Sahib ji (The Golden Temple),” said Dhesi.

Dhesi reiterated that he wants an independent inquiry into the role of then Margaret Thatcher-led UK government for its alleged involvement in ‘Operation Bluestar’.

