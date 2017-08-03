Kohinoor a disputed property, its ownership a debatable question: UK Sikh MP

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi who is on Punjab tour, said that it won’t be right to say who owns the diamond- India or UK. (File photo) Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi who is on Punjab tour, said that it won’t be right to say who owns the diamond- India or UK. (File photo)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi , the first Sikh turbaned Member of Parliament in UK from Slough constituency on Thursday said, “Kohinoor diamond is a disputed property between India and UK and its ownership is a question of debate.”

Speaking to the media in Ludhiana, Dhesi commented on the precious diamond which currently lies at the Tower of London as the part of Crown of Jewels and said, “Kohinoor is a very complex and debatable topic. I cannot comment on if the diamond should come back to India or not. As per legal experts, it is a disputed property between India and UK. The debate is going on since decades now.”

Dhesi who is on Punjab tour, said that it won’t be right to say who owns the diamond- India or UK. He said, “I cannot say that if it is India or UK which owns the diamond. No individual can pronounce any decision on its ownership as it is a part of history which is being revisited and studied. It is a topic too complex and vast.”

The precious Kohinoor diamond is said to be deceptively taken from Maharaja Duleep Singh, the then Maharaja of Lahore (successor of his father Maharaja Ranjit Singh) by Queen Victoria even as British continues to claim that it was ‘gifted’ to them.

Talking about his meetings with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Dhesi said that he has emphasized on strengthening India-UK trade ties in wake of ‘Brexit’.

Also, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been requested to adopt ‘Open Skies’ policy and start direct flights between Amritsar and UK to benefit trade, tourism and facilitate NRIs for their homecoming whenever they want.

“I have met all of them and have requested that both Central and Delhi government to push India-UK trade ties now as Brexit is being implemented. We need support of Indian Central government as well as Delhi government. Then we need direct flights between UK and Amritsar. Currently, the route via Delhi is too long and tiring. The direct flights to Amritsar also mean that there is easy access to Sri Harmandar Sahib ji (The Golden Temple),” said Dhesi.

Dhesi reiterated that he wants an independent inquiry into the role of then Margaret Thatcher led UK government for its alleged involvement in the ‘ Operation Bluestar, the attack on Golden Temple in 1984.’

“It is too premature to say if we will demand for an apology from UK for it because their role cannot be ascertained just on the basis of some papers getting leaked. It demands for an independent and unbiased enquiry to see that to which extent UK government was involved in it,” said Dhesi, the Labour Party MP.

He also said, “We are now living in progressive societies and decisions taken in the past should not affect current ties. Yes, we demand a proper probe but I see no reason for current ties to be affected.”

Dhesi added that he has also requested Captain to ask Punjab police to speed up probes and trials in cases of NRIs whose lands are encroached, captured and grabbed when they are abroad. “They should not be harassed in courts and police stations here,” he said.

He said that election process is not such a ‘pomp and show’ in UK as in India but there also it requires money to contest. “Drugs do not play a part in elections there as in India but money is required there too,” said Dhesi.

Dhesi, who is also the president of Gatka Federation in UK, said that the annual Gatka festival cum championship (traditional Punjabi martial art form) is being organised each year in UK since five years and this year too it will be held this month.

