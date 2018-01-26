Kodiyeri son’s Dubai deal: CPM says charges baseless, Pinarayi Vijayan says no probe

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (Source: Twitter)

THE CPM state secretariat on Thursday suspected political conspiracy behind the use of the alleged financial dispute between the party state secretary’s son and a firm in Dubai as a weapon to attack the party. The secretariat, which took stock of the situation, put its weight behind party state secretary and Politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the financial fraud involving his son Binoy.

In a statement issued to the media, the secretariat said, “If at all, there is any dispute between two parties over a financial dealing, using it as a stick to beat the party is a political conspiracy.’’ The statement said Binoy has been in Dubai since 2003. “The allegations raised against CPM and Balakrishnan are baseless. Binoy is not facing any case in India over any financial deal. Binoy himself has made clear that no case is pending against him in Dubai and there is no ban on traveling to Dubai. No media could furnish any document to prove otherwise,” said the statement.

The statement said the media have reported about the existence of a complaint about a financial deal which took place in Dubai. “Neither the state government nor the CPI (M) can do anything in a financial deal which is stated to have taken place in a foreign country. It is with mala fide intention that media are conducting debates over the issue after covering up the facts,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the government would not probe into the alleged financial fraud. Vijayan said Balakrishnan’s son Binoy has explained that he hasn’t committed any mistake. “The allegations are being raised with a mala fide intention. The government has not got any complaint in this regard. Party would take action if the issue is against the principles of the party,’’ said the chief minister.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App