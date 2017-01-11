Kochi: Protest over engineering student’s death turns violent

A march taken out by a small group of student activists protesting the “suicide” of an Engineering college student turned violent on Wednesday, as they damaged the office building of the Kerala Self Financing Engineering College Management’s Association in Kochi, police said.

Watch what else is making news:

The students were protesting under the banner of Congress-affiliated Kerala Students Union (KSU) over the death of 18-year-old Jishnu, a computer science student, at the self-financing engineering college at Pampady in Thrissur district, last week, they said.

The KSU activists allegedly went on a rampage in the association office at Bye-Pass road, smashing its doors and windows, police said adding twelve activists were taken into custody in connection with the violent incident.

Meanwhile, Kerala Self Financing Engineering College Managements Association condemned the attack on its office. Jishnu was found hanging in the hostel bathroom last week. Students had alleged that authorities had harassed him after he was caught for ‘copying’ in an examination.