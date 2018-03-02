Kochi: Nearly 900 people benefit from ‘Numma Oonu’ scheme aimed at eradicating hunger

Kerala: The project will now be extended to taluk headquarters, KSRTC bus station, railway stations, and taluk hospitals. (Source: WikimediaCommons) Kerala: The project will now be extended to taluk headquarters, KSRTC bus station, railway stations, and taluk hospitals. (Source: WikimediaCommons)

Nearly 900 people have benefitted from Numma Oonu, a novel project launched by the Ernakulam district administration to make Kochi a hunger-free city. A total of 900 coupons have been distributed under the scheme till now. Implemented on February 1, the project strives to eradicate hunger by getting lunch for all those who are needy in the district. On an average, 45 persons avail benefits of the project a day.

Presently, Numma Oonu counters function out of the collectorate in Kakkanad and the Ernakulam Junction railway station. Under the free meal initiative, those who cannot afford to buy lunch can come and collect the coupons from these centers and use it to purchase a quality meal from the designated hotels in Kakkanad and at the railway station. Four restaurants each in Ernakulam South and Kakkanad are currently operating under the project.

In a bid to expand its reach, District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla said the district administration is set to launch the project in 15 more centres from April 1. The project will now be extended to taluk headquarters, KSRTC bus station, railway stations, and taluk hospitals. The targeted beneficiaries also include migrant workers and those who struggle to earn a square meal a day.

READ IN MALAYALAM

Launched by Industries Minister AC Moideen on Republic Day, the project is being implemented with the sponsorship of Petronet LNG Foundation and support of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd