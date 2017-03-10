Kochi moral policing: Shiv Sena suspends attackers amid protests

Shiv Sena activists harass a couple at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. A S Satheesh Shiv Sena activists harass a couple at Marine Drive in Kochi on Wednesday. A S Satheesh

A day after Shiv Sena activists caned couples sitting at the Marine Drive walkway in Kochi, several people were seen hugging and kissing each other at the same location to register their protest. The party, meanwhile, indefinitely suspended the members who had caned the couples on Wednesday. The Kiss of Love protest, with street theatre performances, songs and pictures, was attended by volunteers from across the state. Earlier in the day, activists of DYFI, the CPM’s youth wing, held a “love sitting” at Marine Drive.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by the Opposition, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that there were serious lapses on part of the police in preventing the incident and the government would not tolerate moral policing.

BJP state general secretary K Surendran, however, said the Sena attack was sponsored by the CPM. In a Facebook post, Surendran said the Sena had recently been backing CPM on all issues and the government wanted such an attack to divert public attention from other issues, including the assault on Dalits.

Criticising the Sena members, Aditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena chief, tweeted: “The incident in Kochi is shameful and unnecessary. The party will not shield or endorse such acts. The persons involved in the act have been immediately suspended from the party membership indefinitely.” Six Sena activists were arrested in connection with the incident.