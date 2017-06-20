Kochi Metro’s first day collection touches Rs 20 lakh, footfall hits 60,000

Kochi Metro is the first metro service in the country to use solar power to meet a quarter of its electricity requirement. One in every 23 stations will have solar panels, which will generate 2.3 megawatts. (Express Photo) Kochi Metro is the first metro service in the country to use solar power to meet a quarter of its electricity requirement. One in every 23 stations will have solar panels, which will generate 2.3 megawatts. (Express Photo)

As the long-awaited Kochi Metro kicked off on Monday, it’s first-day ticket revenue collection touched nearly Rs 20 lakh with more than 60,000 passengers boarding the train. A total of Rs 20,42,740 ticket revenue was recorded as of 7 pm and the number of passengers travelled till that time was Rs 62,320, reported iemalayalam.com.

The revenue was counted from 6 am to 7 pm in the evening, three hours before the Metro service was stopped Monday. Long queues were seen outside the ticket counters at Palarivattom station as early as 4 am. Later at 6 am, the footfall at least doubled. However, the ticket service was only started at 5:50 am. Most of the people gathered were excited to be part of the first service itself.

The tickets were only sold for routes from Palarivattom station to Aluva station. The last metro for the day operated at 10 pm. The first commissioned phase from Aluva to Palarivattom was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Kochi Metro rail was built at an approximate cost of Rs 5,181 crore and will span 25 km covering 22 stations. The first phase of Metro services, which was completed in a record time of 45 months, will see feeders services such as water ferries transporting the passengers to the metro stations.

