Kochi Metro Rail workers treated to ‘Sadhya’ ahead of inauguration

The workers at the Sadhya organised by Kochi Metro Rail limited. (Facebook/@KochiMetroRail) The workers at the Sadhya organised by Kochi Metro Rail limited. (Facebook/@KochiMetroRail)

The Kochi Metro officials Monday held a ‘Sadhya’ for all its migrant workers for working on the metro project. The ‘Sadhya’, which is a traditional banquet, was held for 800 workers ahead of the inauguration of the metro service. “It has been a long journey for the whole team of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, and we would like to take a bow to all our fellow labourers and other workers for doing their part in making our Kochi’s dream, a reality,” a post on the Kochi Metro Rail’s Facebook page said.

Other officials, apart from the workers were also present. The banquet also included some performances and programs for everyone as well.

“Kochi Metro Rail Limited has given a feast to the labours of Kochi Metro at SS Kalamandir near TD road. KMRL officials along with MD, Elias George IAS were a part of the feast. Some programs were also there to entertain the labourers. To show the support, the labourers have jotted down their names on the message board,” it said. Read more | A date for Kochi Metro, fed by new bus and backwater boat networks. Click here

The Kochi Metro will be India’s eighth and the first in a tier-II city. It will go into commercial operation once Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates it on June 17. The operationalisation of the first phase will be the first step towards an integrated public transport system that will include feeder services with boats — called Water Metro, being set up at Rs 800 crore — as well as buses, the existing network for which is being restructured. A prepaid card, Kochi One, will be launched for use in all services of the integrated network.

The Metro itself is being set up at Rs 6,000 crore, with the construction executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), for operation by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). Of a total route length of 26 km with 22 stations, the first phase will run 13 km covering 11 stations.

