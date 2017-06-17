Kochi Metro: PM Modi inaugurates rail services, says project essential to tackle rising population

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the first phase of Kochi Metro at the Jawaharlal stadium in Kaloor, Kochi. Addressing the crowd at the inauguration ceremony, the prime minister dedicated the rail transport system to the entire nation. He stressed the need to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning by adopting a people-centric approach and integrating land use and transport. “Over the last three years, my government has placed special focus on the overall infrastructural development of the nation,” said PM Modi. The prime minister, who began his speech in Malayalam, said he was happy to be part of the inauguration of the Kochi Metro. Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is a 50-50 joint venture of the Centre and the state government.
Describing Kochi as “Queen of the Arabian Sea”, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Kochi. “Kochi, the queen of Arabian Sea was once an important spice trading centre. Today it is known as the commercial capital of Kerala,” he said.
Talking about rising population in the city of Kochi, PM Modi said the population of Kochi is expected to reach 23 lakhs by 2021, and hence there was a need for a mass rapid transport system in the city. “Kochi has seen a rapid increase, expected to reach 23 lakhs by 2021. Therefore a mass rapid transport system is essential to address the increasing pressure on urban infrastructure,” he said,. It will also contribute to Kochi’s economic growth, he added.
Talking about features of Kochi Metro, PM Modi said that the metro integrates city’s entire transport services through a single system. “Kochi Metro is the first metro project to be commissioned with modern signalling system, the coaches reflect the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he added. He also spoke about the benefits of Kochi one mobile app, which will allow travellers to avail metro services cashless.
Watch | PM Modi inaugurates Kochi Metro
Considered the fastest completed metro project in the country, Kochi Metro, the flagship transportation infrastructure project of Kerala, will start its regular operations from June 19.
PM Modi added 50 cities in India are ready to implement metro rail services. “We are also focusing on next generation infrastructure, which includes logistics, digital and gas,” he said. “In PRAGATI meetings, I have personally reviewed nearly 175 projects worth more than eight lakh crore rupees and resolved bottlenecks,” he added.
Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Ernakulam MP K V Thomas, Kochi Mayor Soumini Jain and ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan were among those present at the inaugural function.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:07 pmIt seems BJP want full fledge civil war in he country. If these officers or so called terrorists wont be punished, then people have to deal with RSS and terrorists promoted by them with heavy hand. Courts cannot remain mute spectators otherwise they should have to bear the brunt as well. A mentally ed chadhdhii judge was telling that pea story, how come these terrorists associated with RSS reach higher judiciary and what one can expect form the too?Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:04 pmYes. Modi feels very happy to inaugurate UPA, projects ! GST, aadhar all belongs to UPA. His contribution is the new phenomenon called gau rakshaks and increasing the number of cattles in streets and making the cities dirty with filthy gober and mutra !Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:12 pmYou still live in that SCAMGRESS regime? day dreaming of looting again if they come back to power? Even if it is UPA initiated, it would have remained on paper except that fact that PPL like you swallowed crores of public money. Can't you ashamed to bring UPA name here?Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 1:47 pmEveryday, PM is cutting ribbon to various infrastructure projects and other projects initiated by previous government. I am still waiting and am yet to see Modi having a big heart and magnanimity in acknowledging the work of the previous governments.Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 1:58 pmThe previous government looted Us. I am waiting to see why Modi is not putting hem in jail.Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:00 pmDidn't see MMS acknowledging previous govtReply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:08 pmBJP government is simply a fake incapable government. Only renaming programmes of UPA and presenting as their own. I think they deserve to be kicked out soon. Shameless people.Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 1:42 pmKochi, Queen of Andamans??? Modi needs to learn Geography!Reply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:02 pmSo you know better? Its a le...check the historyReply
- Jun 17, 2017 at 2:15 pmSCAMGRESS heir apprant?Reply