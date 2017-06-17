Kochi Metro inauguration Live updates: PM Modi takes first ride on metro with CM Vijayan, E Sreedharan

Kochi Metro inauguration Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a train ride in Kochi Metro. Kochi Metro inauguration Live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a train ride in Kochi Metro.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kerala to inaugurate the Kochi Metro. He will flag off the commercial operation of the metro rail service shortly. He arrived at Kochi INS Garuda Naval Air Station, news agency ANI reported, where he was welcomed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He took the first metro ride along with CM Vijayan, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu and “Metro Man” E Sreedharan.

He is also expected to take a ride from Palarivattom to Pathadippalam following which he will proceed towards the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium for the inauguration. PM Modi is expected to hold meeting with CM Vijayan and other cabinet ministers later in the day.

PM Modi and CM Vijayan will be accompanied by several ministers during the inauguration, including Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam among others. Kochi metro project mentor E Sreedharan, who is known as ‘Metro Man,’ and was the principal advisor to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, will also be there for the inauguration.

Kochi Metro rail inauguration Live Updates:

11:15 am: More scenes from inside Kochi Metro.

The final trial run of Kochi Metro rail sheduled to start its first phase of operation next week is still in progress The final trial run of Kochi Metro rail sheduled to start its first phase of operation next week is still in progress

11:15 am: PM Modi took first ride on metro with CM Vijayan, E Sreedharan. The main inauguration event is still to start.

11:01 am: PM Modi has just inaugurated the Palarivattom metro station with Governor P Sathasivam, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Metro Man E Shreedharan and Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajashekaran is also accompanying the PM.

10:58 am: PM Modi is soon about to inaugurate Kochi Metro. The inauguration of the service is being done at the international stadium in Kaloor. He will then take a train ride from Palarivattom to Patthadipalam.

10:50 am: The first phase of metro will run for 13 km and cover 11 stations between Palarivattam and Aluva in Kochi. The cost of the entire metro construction was roughly around Rs 6000 crore, with the construction executed by DMRC, to be operated by KMRL.

10:45 am: The first phase of Kochi metro will include feeder services with boats, called as Water Metro, which was set up at at the cost of Rs 800 crore. The first phase of integrated public transport system will also have buses, for which the existing bus network was restructured.

10:25 am: PM Narendra Modi reached Kochi airport. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the air station to receive PM Modi. The prime minister, after the inauguration, is expected to hold a meeting with Vijayan.

Kerala: PM Narendra Modi arrives at Kochi’s INS Garuda Naval Air Station, will inaugurate #KochiMetro later today. pic.twitter.com/m6W5dOuOm0 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

10: 20 am: Scenes from Kochi Metro.

Metro station in Kochi. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Metro station in Kochi. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

Entry gates at a metro station in Kochi. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran Entry gates at a metro station in Kochi. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

The interior of metro train. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran The interior of metro train. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

A view of Kochi Metro. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran A view of Kochi Metro. Express photo by Nirmal Harindran

