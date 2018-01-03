Kochi: Body of cop found hanging in police station compound

The deceased is reportedly an accused in an old case, proceedings of which were due to begin in a court on Wednesday. The deceased is reportedly an accused in an old case, proceedings of which were due to begin in a court on Wednesday.

The body of a policeman was found hanging by his colleagues inside the compound of the Kadavanthra Janamaithri police station in Kochi earlier this morning. An official at the station told The Indian Express that the body of PM Thomas, an officer of ASI grade, was found hanging around 8 am today near the visitor’s room behind the police station. He had joined the police station in Kadavanthra in July last year and was earlier posted at the control room.

“He had reported for duty yesterday evening. He was supposed to go on leave from today,” the official said.

The deceased is reportedly an accused in an old case, proceedings of which were due to begin in a court on Wednesday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem at the General Hospital in Ernakulam and will later be handed over to family members. He was a resident of Vallarpadam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd