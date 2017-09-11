Known for its school for grannies, Thane village now seeks poetry-village tag

Fangane village in Thane district started the Ajibaichi Shala, or ‘school for grandmothers’, last year. Express photo by Deepak Joshi Fangane village in Thane district started the Ajibaichi Shala, or ‘school for grandmothers’, last year. Express photo by Deepak Joshi

AS ONE enters Fangane village in Murbad tehsil of Thane district, nearly 72 km from Kalyan, the very first house bears the name of ‘Bahinabai Chaudhari’ on its door. It’s not the owner’s name. Those familiar with Marathi poetry and literature will identify Bahinabai as the illiterate cotton farmer from Jalgaon who became posthumously famous due to her poetry that describes everyday experiences in rural Maharashtra, with some of her work also being included in school curricula.

Like Bahinabai, names of 50 other Marathi poets will be etched on the facades of as many houses in Fangane, located off the Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, with the little village aspiring to become the very first ‘poetry village’ in Maharashtra, on the lines of Bhillar village in Satara district that is now known as the ‘books village’. Bhillar, drawing inspiration from Hay-on-Wye in Wales, has 25 locations around the village that are now reader hotspots or mini-libraries.

Though tucked away in the mofussil parts of Thane district, Fangane is no stranger to spotlight. Last year, the village started an Ajibaichi Shala or ‘school for grandmothers’. The school primarily helps older women, mostly senior citizens, learn the basics of the Marathi language and sign instead of using thumb impression. Locals believe this is the only village to have a school of this kind anywhere in the country.

The brains behind the initiative of assigning each of the 51 houses with a poet is the same that imagined and executed the idea of Ajibaichi Shala. Yogendra Bangar (45), a schoolteacher from Fangane, explains how he came up with the initiative. “On Friday (September 8), it was World Literacy Day and we wanted to hold a kavi sammelan or poets’ meet for Ajibaichi Shala. It was while planning for the event that the idea of assigning one poet each to 51 houses came to me,” he says.

“Every house will have the name of a poet on the door. As one enters, there will be information about the poet, such as their photographs, social background and the kind of poetry they wrote. We will also have a few poems of the poet put up in the house. Over a period of time, we will also bring books by these poets and keep them in the houses,” says Bangar.

Currently, he has got enlarged photographs of 51 poets including Vishnu Shirwadkar or Kusumagaraj, Tryambak Thombre or Balkavi, Manik Ghodgate or Grace, Shanta Shelke, Tukaram, Namdev, Arun Kolhatkar and Dilip Chitre, among others. These will be put up at the 51 selected houses of the 74-odd families that reside in the village with a population of around 400 people.

“To be honest, we initially thought we will just put up information about the authors for the poetry event and take it down later. However, later I came to know about Bhillar village and we thought about creating something similar for our village revolving around the concept of poetry,” Bangar adds.

He, however, confesses that it is early days for this initiative. “We still have to procure books, and funding remains a problem. However, we are hoping that we will get enough funding over a period of time to purchase books and fine-tune the initiative.”

Says Tanaji Deshmukh (52), whose house is given the ‘responsibility’ of Bahinabai Chaudhari: “We decided to focus on poetry as a lot of people, especially older women in our village, associate with it. Earlier, when there were no mechanised flour mills, women would get together early morning and manually grind the flour. While doing so, they would recite poems and sing songs together. They would also recite poems at wedding ceremonies. Hence, they have this affinity to poetry…and they relate more to it.”

Kailash Kedar (42), another villager who like almost everyone else in the village relies on a small plot of agricultural land to earn his living, says putting up names of poets and information about them across the village also creates an atmosphere where people generally get interested in poetry. Sheetal More, who teaches at the now famous Ajibaichi Shala, says, “For children to have so much exposure to these poets will help them naturally want to know more about them and read up on them. It will make reading poetry a popular thing to do.”

Bangar says the ‘ajibais’ or grandmothers feel they can express themselves better in poetry. “We are also hoping some of them will start writing poems,” he says.

Bangar cites Bahinabai’s poem ‘Asa sansar sansar…’, which is put up at the Deshmukh residence, as an example. The first couplet of the poem reads: “Are sansar sansar jasa tava chulhyavar, aadhi hatala chatke tavha midte bhakar (the world is like a pan on a stove, first you get burns on your hand, then you get to eat).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App