Knowledge should cure evils in society, nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during the launch of the PN Panicker Reading Day- Reading Month Celebration in Kochi on Saturday.PTI Photo/PIB Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during the launch of the PN Panicker Reading Day- Reading Month Celebration in Kochi on Saturday.PTI Photo/PIB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said reading and knowledge should spread the idea of peace along with respect for unity and integrity of the nation. Inaugurating the reading month celebration of P N Panicker Foundation in Kochi, he said reading and knowledge should not be limited only to work-related aspects. “It should help develop habits of social responsibility, service to the nation and service to humanity. It should cure the evils in society and nation. It should spread the idea of peace along with respect for unity and integrity of the nation,” he said.

Observing that reading can help broaden one’s thinking, Modi said a well-read population will help India excel globally. “I appeal to people to give a book instead of bouquet as greeting.”

Referring to the Digital Libraries project of Panicker Foundation, he said he would like to see such a reading and library movement across the country.

