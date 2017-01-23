KN Ramachandran goes missing on arriving in Kolkata, CPI(ML) accuses police

Twenty four hours after General Secretary of CPI(ML) Red Star KN Ramachandran went missing, the Kolkata police has finally issued a statement saying that the police was looking in to the “missing diary’’ complaint registered by the party members. CPI(ML) Red Star state secretary Pradeep Singh Thakur has however alleged that it is the West Bengal police that has illegally picked up Ramachandran on his arrival in Kolkata on Sunday.

Ramachandran went missing soon after he arrived in the city by train. He was to lead a central committee team to meet the families of the two youths who died in firing firing the Bhangor agitation on the January 17th. The team was also to “show solidarity’’ with the villagers movement against the construction of a power sub- station by PGCIL in Bhangar.

The police have repeatedly denied having anything to do with the CPI(ML) leaders disappearance and when accosted by the Media at a press conference on Monday, the DG police evaded the question. On Monday evening, however, the police accepted that the leader was indeed missing. “Yes, he is missing. We have lodged a missing diary as per the complaint lodged by the party members of the person concerned. All necessary action is being taken as per law,’’ Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg told The Indian Express.

According to an official statement issued by CPI(ML) Red Star, “Comrade K N Ramachandran, General Secretary, CPI (ML) Red Star, reached Howrah railway station by around 5 pm on 22nd January 2017. He is missing since then. All attempts to contact comrade K N Ramachandran over his mobile phone are in vain.’’

The statement further says that,“ Comrade travelled from Lucknow to Howrah to declare solidarity with the people and the CPI (ML) Red Star comrades who are heroically resisting super imposition of a power grid by Mamata Government at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. We suspect the involvement of Mamata’s notorious Special Police in comrade’s missing. We demand the Mamata Government unconditionally produce Comrade KN Ramachandran immediately. We appeal to the communists, progressive democratic forces and like-minded people for their wholehearted solidarity and support at this critical juncture.’’

After Ramachandran arrived at Howrah station on Sunday evening, his train pulled in at 5.30 pm, he had made two calls. The first was to state secretary of the CPI(ML) Red Star Pradeep Singh Thakur asking about the programme of the party for the evening as well as the meeting at Bhangar, the second call was to a Comrade at Rashbehari with whom Ramachandran would be staying.

“I received a call at 5.31 pm yesterday. Just after the train had pulled in,’’ said Pradeep Singh Thakur speaking with The Indian Express. After that repeated attempts to get in touch with Ramachandran on the phone proved futile. “After one and a half hours, we panicked. He had not reached Rashbehari. He wouldn’t pick up his phone. First we thought maybe his phone had been stolen. But if that were the case then he would go to the police. Then we thought maybe he had an accident,’’ said Thakur. So for the next few hours, Red Star comrades started visiting every hospital in Kolkata city, to see if Ramachandran had been brought there.

“He was familiar with Kolkata and with Bengal so there was no question of his getting lost. As we started thinking of various possibilities and started ruling them out, our only conclusion was that he must have been picked up by the West Bengal police. The Trinamool government would do anything to break the agitation at Bhangar and we were going to show our solidarity with the people there and tell them that we were with them and their agitation,’’ he said.

The CPI(ML) Red Star central committee team was to reach Bhangar on Tuesday. Instead they are now planning a huge protest at College Street, in front of the Vidyasagar statue, where they will be demanding that the Police release Ramachandran unconditionally. The CPI(ML) Red Star emerged in 2009 after the CPI(ML) under Kanu Sanyal split. While they don’t have a large presence in Bengal and are considered one of the fringe Left parties, Thakur says that the Red Star works across the state, in every district, and participate in peoples’ movements as and when required.

Even in the Bhangar protests, the Red Star was a late entry. “Red Star was not a part of this andolan to begin with. But on November 4, six protestors were picked up by the police – three women and three men – from Kamrai village. The villagers had been protesting he construction of the Transmission towers as their crops had been cleared for the Towers to come up. They were understandably unhappy about this. We went to fight against the police atrocities and support the people against police oppression,” said Thakur.

Since the violence on the November 17th, the police has picked up and charged 36 people for the violence. “Out of these 26 were just villagers. Ten of those arrested were Red Star cadre members,’’ said Thakur. Association for Protection of Democratic Rights in Kolkata is now assisting the Red Star in its attempt to try and “get Ramachandran released.’’ Secretary APDR Dheeraj Sengupta says that while the APDR has nothing to do with any political party, and the CPI(ML), “we fight against police strocities and oppression in the state.’’

“We had first called DC (North) in the West Bengal police and asked him if they had picked up Ramachandran. He dnied it. We then went to Lalbazar (Kolkata Police Headquarters) and asked them, they denied it as well and said that they didn’t know about this. That leaves the SPF – but there is no reason for the SPF to have picked him up to be honest,’’ said Sengupta adding that the Red Star “party members inside Bhangar are safe’’.

“But that is because the police are unable to enter Bhangar. The villagers have blocked all roads and the police are simply not allowed to enter. They have just stationed a small force right outside of Bhangar at Kanchipur police station. We have been visiting Bhangar since November. But even till January 16th everything was normal. And then suddenly, out of the blue, the police picked up a boy without any reason. His family was not informed. The villagers got agitated and that’s how the violence spread,’’ he said.

