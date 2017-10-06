KLF terrorist gets life term for abducting Congress leader Ram Niwas Mirdha’s son

Rajendra, the son of Congress leader and former Union minister Ram Niwas Mirdha, was abducted on February 17, 1995 while out for his morning walk. Rajendra, the son of Congress leader and former Union minister Ram Niwas Mirdha, was abducted on February 17, 1995 while out for his morning walk.

A court in Jaipur awarded life sentence to Khalistan Liberation Front terrorist Harnek Singh on Friday for the abduction of Congress leader Ram Niwas Mirdha’s son Rajendra more than 22 years ago. Additional District Judge Pramod Malik also slapped a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict. Singh, who belonged to terrorist outfit Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF), has been in jail since he was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2004. He was brought to Jaipur and arrested in this case on February 28, 2007.

The Additional District Judge had held Singh guilty in the abduction case on Thursday and reserved the order on quantum of punishment for Friday. After hearing the defence and the prosecution, the court awarded life sentence to Singh, Assistant Public Prosecutor Rajendra Kumar said here.

Rajendra, the son of Congress leader and former Union minister Ram Niwas Mirdha, was abducted on February 17, 1995 while out for his morning walk. He was later rescued by the police in an operation.

In May this year, the Rajasthan High Court had directed the lower court to complete the trial within three months and ordered the additional advocate general to personally monitor the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App