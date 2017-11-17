Vyapam scam: Congress spokesman KK Mishra sentenced to two-year jail for defaming CM Chouhan, gets bail 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI Photo)

Congress party’s chief spokesman in Madhya Pradesh K K Mishra, who had alleged that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh were involved in the Vyapam scam, was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail by a Special Court in Bhopal.

In June 2014, a defamation suit had been filed against Mishra on behalf of the chief minister after the Opposition party’s spokesman alleged that some candidates from Sadhna Singh’s native Gondia were illegally recruited as constables in the transport department.

The prosecution had said that the unsubstantiated allegations by Mishra had lowered the dignity of a person (the chief minister) holding a constitutional post.

Government pleader Anand Tiwari said Mishra was also fined Rs 25,000 by the Special Court. If Mishra fails to pay the amount he will have to serve three more months in jail. Mishra was immediately given bail.

