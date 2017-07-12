Kitchen knife used to stab Junaid found in lake near accused’s village, say police

Police near Kumar’s village in Palwal. Manoj Kumar. (File) Police near Kumar’s village in Palwal. Manoj Kumar. (File)

The knife used to stab 15-year-old Junaid Khan to death in a Mathura-bound train has been recovered by Haryana Railway Police — almost three weeks after the crime was committed.

According to police, the knife was recovered from a lake near Jatola, the accused’s maternal village. “During the accused’s two-day police remand, we seized multiple items that could serve as evidence of his involvement in the crime. The murder weapon, which he had sealed in a bag and dumped in a lake near Jatola, has been retrieved. The shoes he was wearing on the day of the incident as well as a gamcha he had on him have also been seized from his home in Bhamrola village,” said Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, Haryana Railway Police.

“These items will be sent for examination to our laboratory in Bhondsi to ascertain if they have Junaid’s blood on them,” he said.

All items were recovered while the accused, Naresh Kumar, was in police remand. He was arrested from Dhule in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Police said that during interrogation, Kumar admitted that he had purchased the “kitchen knife” from Delhi on the day the incident took place. He was taking it home to Palwal when he boarded the train at Shivaji Bridge railway station, said police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kumar was produced in court once again and remanded to another five days in police custody, during which investigators hope to retrieve the t-shirt he was wearing when he boarded the train on June 22. Goyal said, “We will try to track down the t-shirt. Kumar has claimed it is hidden in his rented accommodation in Sakri, Dhule, where he was hiding.”

According to police, Kumar said that after the stabbing, he returned home and spent the next two weeks travelling to Mathura and Vrindavan. He eventually moved to Maharashtra’s Dhule district after he managed to secure a job there through a friend.

