After kiss row, Papon quits as show judge

A day after a Supreme Court lawyer filed a complaint with National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) against Angarag Papon Mahanta for alleged “sexual assault” of a teen contestant, the playback singer on Saturday quit as a judge in the singing reality TV show.

Papon, 42, frontman of electronic folk fusion band Papon and The East Indian Company, tweeted the announcement and stated that he has been “falsely implicated”. This comes on a day Maharashtra State Commission for Women took cognizance of the issue and decided to send a notice to the singer.

“Will issue notice to the producers of reality show. Security & dignity of participant child is responsibility of Producers. Commission will be in touch with Mumbai Police regarding issue,” the commission chief, Vijaya Rahatkar, tweeted.

Mumbai Police spokesperson, DCP Deepak Devraj, said no complaint has been registered yet in the case. In Guwahati, the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) filed a complaint against Papon with the Guwahati police commissioner.

“Charges have been framed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dispur) Sujit Saikia told PTI in Guwahati. In multiple tweets, Papon today stated, “Since I am in no mental state to fulfil most of my professional obligations, I have decided to step down as a judge on the show till the matter in which I have been falsely implicated is fully resolved and the investigations are over. I have full faith in the judicial system and eventually the truth will prevail. In the interim I would appreciate that my privacy is respected.”

The channel which airs the show also released a statement saying that Papon will not be shooting for any further episodes “till the issue is resolved”.

