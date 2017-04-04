Kishori Amonkar’s demise ‘irreparable loss’ to Indian classical music: PM Modi

Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar (Source: Express archive) Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar (Source: Express archive)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of acclaimed Hindustani classical vocalist Kishori Amonkar and described her demise as an ‘irreparable loss’ to Indian classical music. “Deeply pained by her demise. May her soul rest in peace,” he said on Twitter.

“The works of Kishori Amonkar will always remain popular among people for years to come,” he added.

Amonkar, 84, passed away in her sleep at her residence in Prabhadevi in Mumbai on Monday night.

The singer, a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, belonged to the Jaipur gharana and was known for her distinctive style and innovation. Her mother was the legendary vocalist Mogubai Kurdikar of Ustad Alladiya Khan’s Jaipur Atrauli gharana. Amonkar’s demise has shocked her fans and classical music lovers as she had performed at a concert in New Delhi last week.

Apart from singing classical khayal songs set in Hindustani ragas, Amonkar also sang bhajans, lighter classical thumri repertoire and devotional songs. The vocalist was praised for bringing emotion in her singing and dared to break out of the conventions of Hindustani classical music.

