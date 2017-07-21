‘Kisan Rahat Kosang’ in Jharkhand to help farmers: CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express photo) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. (Source: Express photo)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Friday said the state has established round the clock ‘Kisan Rahat Kosang’ for immediate solution for farmers. The help lines are 0651-2490542 and 7632996429 and farmers can inform nodal officers on any problem, an official release quoting Das, said. Farmers’ problems will be solved within three days and if it is delayed for any reason, then the person concerned will be informed.

Das said the government is always ready to help farmers and asked them not to worry. A nodal officer has also been appointed to oversee the entire project and will work under the direction of the Agriculture secretary, the release said. Complaints coming to nodal officers will also come to the notice of the Chief Minister’s Office, it said.

