Kirron Kher stresses improving lives of child labourers

Chandigarh Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday said in order to tackle the issue of child labour, there is a need to improve the lives of children who have to work as labourers and address the socioeconomic concerns of their families.

Kher was speaking at a two-day regional workshop on child labour and stop child labour campaign which is being organised on Friday and Saturday at the UT Guest House in Sector 6.

MP Kher congratulated the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR ) and State legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, for embarking upon a journey on the important issue of child labour and their collective vision to make Chandigarh and region child labour-free.

A number of experts delivered lectures during the workshop.

While speaking on the occasion, CCPCR chairperson Harjinder Kaur said: “The regional workshop organised by CCPCR and SLSA is a collective vision to build child friendly cities and communities where children are given opportunities to grow.”

