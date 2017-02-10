Kher backs city residents: ‘Domicile certificates should not be must for jobs in Punjab, Haryana

LOCAL MP Kirron Kher on Thursday took up in the Lok Sabha the issue of requirement of domicile certificates in government jobs in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.While speaking during zero hour, Kher said that according to the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966, residents of Punjab and Haryana get 60 per cent and 40 per cent of the jobs in the Chandigarh Administration respectively. But when the people of Chandigarh apply for jobs in Punjab and Haryana, they are required to produce domicile certificates. “This is highly unfair because domicile certificates are demanded from the people of the states’ own capital,” she said.

She said that people of Chandigarh should be allowed to get jobs in Punjab and Haryana without being asked to provide a domicile certificate — a long-pending demand of residents of Chandigarh. Chandigarh, being a small UT, has a limited number of posts in the government departments. Consequently, fewer opportunities are available for job seekers. The job aspirants of Chandigarh should not be discriminated against in the matter of employment, particularly when they are residing in the capital, she added.

Before taking up the issue in the Lok Sabha, Kher had also shot off letters to the Punjab and Haryana governments to change the eligibility rules in their respective states for job aspirants of Chandigarh.

In separate letters addressed to Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, she had strongly advocated the need for allowing the job aspirants of Chandigarh to apply against the posts advertised by the governments of Punjab and Haryana. She had requested the chief ministers of both the states to look into the matter personally.