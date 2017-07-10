Kirori Lal Meena seeks CBI probe into Anandpal Singh encounter

National People’s Party (NPP) MLA Kirori Lal Meena today sought a CBI inquiry into the police encounter of wanted gangster Anandpal Singh saying that a large section of society was demanding a probe into it. He said that members of a community are protesting to get the encounter investigated from CBI and Singh’s body is yet to be cremated even after 16 days. “If the encounter is not fake then there should be no objection in getting it probed by the CBI,” Meena said.

Meena’s statement comes just a couple of days after he had announced support for NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind in the presidential election.

Meanwhile, keeping in view a mass rally organised by a community in Sanvrad, the native village of the slain gangster on July 12, the Nagaur district administration has put a ban on mobile data, internet services, SMS, MMS etc under IPC section 144.

“The order will come into effect from 5pm on Jul 10 to July 12 midnight in Nagaur district to maintain law and order situation,” Nagaur district collector Kumal Pal Gautam said.

