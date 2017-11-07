Kiren Rijiju raises Pakistan ‘lobbying’ with UK, seeks help to extradite Vijay Mallya

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

India has conveyed its concerns to the UK over Pakistani elements “lobbying” with certain British lawmakers to raise the Kashmir issue in their Parliament and sought cooperation in extradition of fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi. The issues were raised by MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju with British Minister of State for Immigration Brandon Lewis at a delegation-level meeting.

The Indian side expressed concerns over some “Mirpuris and Pakistanis” continuing to engage in anti-India propaganda in the UK, a Home Ministry official said. Rijiju also brought to Lewis’s notice “lobbying” by Pakistani elements with some current and former UK MPs and Lords, who debated and approved a motion on the Kashmir issue in British Parliament in the past.

The Indian side also conveyed resentment over shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry of the Labour Party saying that Britain would incorporate its concern on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir in any post-Brexit deal with India, the official said. Rijiju made it clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and Britain must not allow its territory to be used for anti-India propaganda, he said.

The UK side said the British society is liberal and advocates free speech and ideas, another official said. The issue of anti-India activities by some Khalistani separatists was also brought to the British delegation’s notice and they were asked not to give platforms to supporters of radical views, said the official.

Rijiju sought cooperation in extradition of 13 individuals, including liquor baron Vijay Mallya, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and alleged cricket bookie Sanjiv Chawla, the official said

The British side conveyed that extradition hearings in Mallya’s case will start on December 4 and he will remain on conditional bail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App