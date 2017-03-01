MoS Home Kiren Rijiju tweets video of army jawan, says ‘pain runs deeper than the ocean’

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju tweeted a video of an army jawan who talks about those who raise slogans against the country and in support of terrorists. Rijiju’s tweet read, “Pain runs deeper than the Ocean. Very sad that our jawans are forced to speak with heavy heart.”

It was unclear who the jawan in the video was or where he was addressing the gathering. It was also not clear whether the soldier’s video was taken recently.

“To defend the country, we fight against terrorists and naxalites. But we didn’t know that the biggest danger for the country was not from terrorists or naxalites but from those traitors and anti-nationals who raise the slogan of ‘Bharat Murdabad’ and burn the tricolour,” the soldier is quoted saying in Hindi in the video.

“To protect our country’s borders, our jawans sacrifice their lives every day. But no voice is raised in the country. But when Indian Army conducts surgical strikes inside Pakistan, then hundreds of people ask for proof of the Army’s actions. We feel bad then,” he says.

Rijiju’s tweet comes a day after his remark that someone was polluting 20-year-old DU student Gurmehar Kaur’s mind. Kaur was in the news for her campaign against violence allegedly unleashed by the ABVP, the RSS student wing. Kaur, who is the daughter of a Kargil martyr, was also seen in an earlier video in which she appeals for peace between India and Pakistan. In the video, a placard raised by Kaur read, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him.”

Rijiju later clarified saying, “I stand by my comments. Anybody who says something on social media should be careful. But anyone with a contrary view should also be allowed to speak. Gurmehar is a young girl and she should be allowed to speak her mind. When I said somebody is polluting her mind, I meant the Leftists.”

Rijiju slammed “Leftists” for their stand and said whenever Indian soldiers die, “they always celebrate”.

