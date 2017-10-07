Kiren Rijiju reviews security situation in Kashmir 

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

Union Minister of state for Home affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday reviewed security situation in the Valley. Rijiju, accompanied by Special DG CRPF, S N Srivastava, and IG operations Kashmir Zulfiquar Hasan and local police officers, visited the headquarters of 116 Battalion CRPF, a CRPF spokesman said.

DIG (Ops) CRPF Anantnag, Mohsin Shahedi, briefed the minister and gave a power point presentation on security situation in Kashmir and achievements of security forces during last one year, the spokesman said. Shahedi also elaborated on the new challenges ahead and core issues of concern requiring intervention of the Ministry.

Rijiju later addressed a Sainik Sammelan of CRPF jawans and lauded the efforts of CRPF in conducting numerous successful operations in the Valley in perfect coordination and synergy with police and Army and also maintaining a very difficult law and order situation in the face of grave provocation. Rijiju urged on the officers and men to continue the good work and bridge the gap with civilians created by unrest of 2016 by undertaking meaningful civic action programmes.

During the interaction, the jawans raised few questions about the force and welfare related issues. The Minister assured to look into the grievances on priority. The IGP Hasan presented a memento to the chief guest on the occasion.

