Kiren Rijiju rejects China objection on Dalai Lama’s Arunachal visit

China should refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of India, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said after Beijing objected to the Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh next week. The Dalai Lama visits Arunachal between April 4 and 13.

“We are not interfering in the internal matters of China and that country should not interfere into ours’,” the Minister of State for Home Affairs told reporters here. He said, the visit of the Dalai Lama was as per the wish of the people.

China had yesterday said that allowing the Tibet’s exiled leader to visit Arunachal by India will cause “serious damage” to bilateral ties and had asked New Delhi to make a “choice”.

In its second warning to India in a month, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said it was seriously concerned about India’s decision to allow the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as part of south Tibet.

