Kiren Rijiju now says Leftists polluting Gurmehar’s mind

Kiren Rijiju (File Photo) Kiren Rijiju (File Photo)

A day after Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju sparked a controversy with his remark that someone was “polluting” 20-year-old DU student Gurmehar Kaur’s mind, the minister clarified that his comments were aimed at “the Leftists” and that she (Gurmehar) was free to express her views.

“I stand by my comments. Anybody who says something on social media should be careful. But anyone with a contrary view should also be allowed to speak. Gurmehar is a young girl and she should be allowed to speak her mind. When I said somebody is polluting her mind, I meant the Leftists,” he said.

Rijiju said if there was any threat to Kaur, who had started the campaign ‘Not Afraid of ABVP’, it should be dealt with sternly. “But someone is playing politics over the issue,” he said.

Rijiju slammed “Leftists” for their stand and said whenever Indian soldiers die, “they always celebrate”. Rijiju described Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as an “anarchist”, saying he was siding with some students who were creating turmoil in Delhi University.