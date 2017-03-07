Kiren Rijiju dismisses charge that India creating unrest in Pakistan

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (source: khaskhabar) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (source: khaskhabar)

India is a victim of terrorism emanating from Pakistan, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said and dismissed a Pakistani minister’s charge that it was creating unrest in the neighbouring country.

The Indian forces never indulge in unprovoked firing on anyone, he said.

“Both India and Afghanistan believe in peace and are victims of terrorism emanating from Pakistan,” Rijiju told reporters.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that India and Afghanistan have joined hands to create unrest in Pakistan.

Asif said there had been a constant rise in India’s alleged unprovoked firing and violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control.

Countering his charge, Rijiju said, “Indian Forces never do unprovoked firing.”