Kiren Rijiju calls for creating peaceful atmosphere in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday called for creating a peaceful atmosphere in Arunachal Pradesh so that fruits of development percolate down to every nook and corner of the state. “NDA’s mantra for the North East is ‘peace and development’ and we are trying to make the region a secured and developed place so that it could compete with other develop parts of the country,” Rijiju, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, said at a programme in Itanagar.

“Our responsibility is to support outsiders who visit the state for execution of various developmental projects. If they feel insecure, they will leave the state without completing the projects and in the process development will suffer,” he said and called upon the people to contribute for development.

“The proposed three broad gauge (railway) lines will change the economy of the state once they are completed,” he said and called for proper execution of all developmental schemes without compromising on quality.

