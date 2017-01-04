Kiranmay Nanda: Mulayam should back candidates chosen by CM Akhilesh Yadav

Ram Gopal Yadav and Kiranmay Nanda (left) with other Samajwadi Party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey Ram Gopal Yadav and Kiranmay Nanda (left) with other Samajwadi Party leaders in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prem Nath Pandey

The constitution of the Samajwadi Party does not give life presidency to anybody, and Mulayam Singh Yadav should junk his list of candidates and campaign for the 403 candidates decided by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, SP vice-president Kiranmay Nanda said on Tuesday. Nanda had presided over the SP’s emergency convention that named Akhilesh as the party chief.

Amid speculation about a possible truce in the Yadav family, with a possible abdication of party presidency by Akhilesh in favour of Mulayam, Nanda told The Indian Express, “There is nothing in the SP constitution that grants life presidency to any one person… Lohiaji was the most famous Samajwadi and he was never president of any party. The role we now envisage for him (Mulayam) in the elections is that he will campaign for the 403 candidates chosen by Akhilesh. It is extremely unfortunate that he chose to go to the Election Commission with a man who, by his own admission, is ‘not a Samajwadi’.”

Mulayam went to the EC Monday accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh. Singh came out and said he was a “Mulayamwadi and not a Samajwadi.”

Sitting in his MP flat, flanked by his pictures with Mulayam, the Yadav father-son duo and former Bengal CM Jyoti Basu, whose Cabinet he was a part of, Nanda said Amar Singh is “nobody so far as we are concerned”.

Earlier in the day, Nanda accompanied SP general secretary Ramgopal Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Aggarwal to the EC office. “We had to inform the EC about the decisions taken in the emergency party meet and the change of guard. Ordinarily, we would not have come all the way to Delhi. This is the time to be in UP. The code of conduct will kick in any time now. We had to come because Netaji came,” he said.

He did not comment on the cycle symbol even as reports suggested that given that the elections were close, the EC might have to freeze the symbol and ask the warring factions to go to polls with new ones.

Nanda was non-committal about the role of Shivpal Yadav in the family drama, but repeated his charge that the two letters purportedly signed by Mulayam, one expelling him from the party and the other declaring the emergency convention invalid, had different signatures.

“One of the letters signed by Netaji says ‘on the advice of Netaji’. How is that possible? Also, I have not received either of the two letters. Some media friends showed them to me. Netaji has been misled,” Nanda said.

He said the SP constitution mandates a national convention every two months, but Mulayam never called one for 34 months. “I reminded him several times, he would only say ‘dekhte hain’. This is what precipitated the situation,” he said.

Asked what position Shivpal currently holds in the party, Nanda said, “He is a Samajwadi.”

Nanda conceded that the party’s prospects had been damaged by the tussle. “We are in a very good place, Akhilesh’s work is impressive. The people who do not want us to come back to power are using our own people to engineer this. Nevertheless, we will win more seats than is required to form a government,” he said.