Kiran Bedi’s conduct unbecoming: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

In a series of tweets, Narayanasamy said that he had brought many of the issues to the notice of the Prime Minister and Union home minister and that “she is not fit’’ to be an L-G. File In a series of tweets, Narayanasamy said that he had brought many of the issues to the notice of the Prime Minister and Union home minister and that “she is not fit’’ to be an L-G. File

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy on Monday lashed out at Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Kiran Bedi in the Assembly while asking legislators not to allow her entry into their constituencies if she visits without prior information.

Responding to DMK’s R Siva, who raised the issue of Bedi’s attacks on him on social media, Narayanasamy said that her conduct had become “unbecoming” of the position she holds. He added that Bedi has “lowered the dignity” of her office through her unsubstantiated charges against his government. Narayanasamy targeted her weekend trips outside Puducherry town and warned officers that they should not accompany her without permission from ministers.

In a series of tweets, Narayanasamy said that he had brought many of the issues to the notice of the Prime Minister and Union home minister and that “she is not fit’’ to be an L-G. He accused Bedi of “abusing” officers, ministers and MLAs. He added that Bedi does not understand that Puducherry has a separate identity and an elected government that has powers.

In the Assembly, Narayanasamy insisted that Bedi has to work according to the advice of the council of ministers. He added that at no cost can the rights of an elected government be undermined.

The Chief Minister cited Article 240 (1) and said that when the President’s administrative control ceased to exist after the legislative body was created, an appointee (L-G) of the President had no powers over and above the council of minister and elected representatives.

Narayanasamy asked Bedi to learn from Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, who “allows smooth functioning of the administration’’. He tweeted that Bedi “is behaving in an autocratic manner, violating the norms”. He said that Bedi did not approve the waiver of co-operative loans for farmers.

Opposition parties backed demands for a resolution seeking Bedi’s recall and suggested boycott of the Presidential poll if the Centre does not accept it.

Bedi reacted saying that she does not respond to noise. “I understand why it is being made. I care for Puducherry and its people. Specially the vulnerable. I will continue to ensure that the interests of Puducherry are well served and protected,” she told The Indian Express.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App