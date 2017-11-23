Kiran Bedi’s weekend visits finds echo in Pondy Assembly

Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi play hand ball with villagers during her week end visit to know of the grievances of the residents in Puducherry on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi play hand ball with villagers during her week end visit to know of the grievances of the residents in Puducherry on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi’s field visits echoed in the assembly on Thursday with the Congress government saying she should inform it beforehand in the interest of her own safety. Referring to her weekend field visits and the incognito two-wheeler ride some months ago, Chief Minsiter V Narayanasamy said he had “no objection” to the Lt Governor’s interactions with the villagers to hear their grievances.

“The Lt Governor rode pillion on a two-wheeler at night a few months ago without informing the police although it is the government’s duty to provide her protection,” he said adding Bedi should keep the authorities posted of her visits.

Intervening, Speaker V Vaithilingam said, “It is a matter of concern that the Lt Governor is not keeping the government informed before taking up visits and not conducting a proper survey of the locations she was planning to visit.”

Earlier, the AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbalagan and his colleagues alleged ration card holders were not being provided monthly quota of free rice and sugar besides garments given during festivals and approached the Speaker’s podium holding packets of some of the commodities in a symbolic protest.

Unfazed by the noisy protests of the Opposition members, the Chief Minister went ahead with the presentation of the copies of official notifications on Goods and Services Tax.

Later, MLAs of AINRC and the AIADMK staged a walk out in protest against the “failure” of the territorial government to improve fiscal situation.

After transacting the scheduled business, the monsoon session of the assembly, which commenced this morning, was adjourned sine die in just 55 minutes. There was tight security inside and outside the assembly premises.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App