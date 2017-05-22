Kiran Bedi urges municipal commissioners to go on cycles to identify shortcoming

Former IPS officer and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Former IPS officer and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday urged municipal commissioners and top officers to go on bicycles often to areas to identify shortcomings in amenities and to give a facelift on various counts in and around town. Bedi, who uses a cycle during weekend visits to peripheral areas to meet residents, temple trustees and also to identify issues concerning the common man, said in a release here that ‘biking makes such a position (of Lt Governor) accessible and accountable, besides ensuring simplicity and integration’.

More officers in high and senior positions should use cycles to visit rural areas early in the morning when traffic might be lean, she said, adding that she and her office staff do so every week, leaving at 6 AM and returning by 8.30 AM. “The visit sends a message to all that the city should be clean and obstruction free for people to walk and drive. Using bicycle as a mode of transport helps us greet people and the common man becomes a part of the governance,” she said.

All municipal commissioners should go on cycles in early mornings of every weekend or any day they choose and drive past heaps of garbage. This would have a spin off effect and garbage would vanish through their action plan, she said. She said field level and grass root level staff would also be motivated to deliver and display their ‘good work.

