Kiran Bedi urges for revival of Panchayat system in Pondicherry

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday stressed the need for “urgent revival” of Panchayat system in the Union Territory. In her WhatsApp message, she said, “Puducherry is not having Panchayat system (now) and is suffering because there is absence of effective and accountable grass root coordination. This needs an urgent revival.”

All the civic bodies that were formed following the polls held in 2006 (after a gap of 38 years) had their tenure till 2011. However, no election has been held after the municipalities and commune panchayats completed their five year term in 2011 and local bodies came under the purview of the special officers since last six years, she noted.

There are four municipalities (two in Puducherry and one each in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam besides ten commune panchayats and 98 village panchayats all over the Union Territory). Bedi further stated that the elected representatives, appointed public servants and the non-governmental agencies along with their activists need to have a convergence of purpose.

“Unless this happens we will keep losing time and precious resources,” she said adding that anyone could be the hub to bring the three together. There should also be realistic planning associating all the stake holders and people would also gain a sense of ownership and leadership. “This is called transformational democracy and this is what Puducherry needs urgently for larger good,” she said

