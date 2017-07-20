Kiran Bedi tweets out alleged Congress-made poster showing her as Adolf Hitler

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture of the poster. (Source – Twitter) Lt Governor Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture of the poster. (Source – Twitter)

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi tweeted the picture of a poster in which she has been portrayed as German dictator Adolf Hitler. The poster was allegedly made by a Congress unit as part of its ‘Condemnation Agitation against the Central government and the Lt Governor for the process of nominating MLAs.’ Bedi’s tweet is marked by a ‘folded hands’ emoticon. This is the latest flashpoint of a series of altercations between the Congress-led Puducherry government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

This is the latest flashpoint of a series of altercations between the Congress-led Puducherry government and the office of the Lieutenant Governor.

Governor Bedi had come under attack from the Congress after the swearing-in of three persons, nominated by the Centre, as the members of the Legislative Assembly on July 4. The three members nominated by the Centre and inducted as members of the Puducherry Assembly are V Saminathan (president of Puducherry unit of Bharatiya Janata party), K G Shankar (its treasurer) and S Selvaganapathy (an educationist and member of the BJP in Puducherry).

Members of the Congress protested against the induction. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy accompanied by PCC chief and PWD Minister A Namassivayam, party MLAs and functionaries participated in the demonstration held at neighbouring Thavalakuppam village.

R K R Anandaraman, the government whip elected from Manavely constituency, told reporters that the demonstration was also to urge the Centre to recall Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for “functioning undemocratically and taking a negative stand in implementing various welfare schemes evolved by the territorial government”.

A bandh was also observed on July 8 in Puducherry at the instance of these parties to protest against the “undemocratic style of functioning of the Lt Governor and the nomination of three BJP activists by the Centre without adhering to democratic procedures.” The parties also sought ouster of Bedi through the bandh and also through a fast on July 7.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd